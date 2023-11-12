The Saturday day ended shortly after 11:00 p.m., with a Tigers vs America that took place tonight, at the University ‘Volcano’. Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi came to this commitment knowing that, neither by winning by a landslide would they reach second place overall, nor by losing in the worst way would they drop to fourth place.
America, which for several weeks now took over the first overall lead, did have something at stake, however. And if they had won tonight, those led by André Jardine would have become the Mexican team that has garnered the most points in the history of short tournaments, a record that currently belongs to León, with forty-one points.
The Eagles, although they tried, could not beat the goal today protected by Carlos Felipe Rodríguez, and had to settle for a draw. Tigres, who have not known a defeat in the ‘Volcán’ since Siboldi arrived on the Auriazul bench, did them evil.
In general, the fans left the university stadium with the feeling that Tigres did things well. Especially in the second half, when they took over the ball in several periods of the game and put América in serious trouble.
However, the injury of Ozziel Herrera, who had to leave the field in the agony of the first half, set off alarms in the Tigres team, which will once again have to evaluate a signing that promises a lot, as long as when he doesn’t keep getting hurt.
Tigres finished the Apertura 2023 tournament with thirty points. They only fell three times throughout the semester, and yet, there is ‘bad’ news for the current Mexican soccer champions.
And the squad they will face in the quarterfinals will be Atlético San Luis or Puebla. Both teams, apparently, are ‘regular’ rivals for the northerners. The problem is that during the regular tournament he faced them at home and could not beat them.
With Puebla they tied 1-1 on matchday number one of the Apertura 2023 tournament, while with San Luis, just eight days ago, they tied 2-2 in a confrontation that Tigres already felt in the pocket and that the Potosinos took from them at the last minute .
The league is another tournament, however, and Tigres has players with a lot of experience in this aspect. Therefore, whether San Luis or Puebla is the rival they face in the quarterfinals, the favorite will be Tigres no matter what.
