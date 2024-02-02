Club Atlético Boca Juniors will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the 2024 Professional League Cup, which will be the tournament of the first semester: the “Xeneize” was reinforced with Cristian Lema and Kevin Zenón, in addition to having with his brand new coach Diego Martínez.
However, the start was not auspicious for Boca, who visited Platense and did not leave a good image in the final 0-0, nor in the second match against Sarmiento de Junín, with a 1 to 1 equality as the local in the Nuevo Gasómetro. We review the preview of this clash for the third day, against Tigerwhich comes from being beaten by Racing, 3 to 0.
In which stadium is Tigre vs Boca played?
Date: Monday February 5
Location: Victoria, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Joseph Dellagiovanna
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 16.15 in Mexico and 23.15 in Spain.
Referee: Fernando Echenique
How can you watch Tigre vs Boca?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Tigre?
“Pipo” Gorosito's team has just been beaten by Racing, 3 to 0, and complained that none of its players have been reprimanded, alleging a lack of attitude on the part of its team. It is likely that Gonzalo Maroni could start.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Regarding the eleven, it is likely that he will repeat the one he started against “Green”, taking into account that he had no injuries or suspensions: although Cavani came out with pain, Martínez ruled out a serious injury and that is why he will once again bet on the scorer Uruguayan, which comes with wet powder.
Possible alignments
Tiger: Tagliamonte; Garay, Aguirre, Nardelli, Adorno, Sánchez Miño; Galván, Cardozo, Alemán or Maroni; Armoa and Contín
Mouth: Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema and Frank Fabra; Luca Langoni, Jorman Campuzano, Pol Fernández, Kevin Zenón; Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel.
Forecast
Boca will once again disappoint its fans and will not be able to get past the 1-1 draw against Tigre, with goals from Contín and Merentiel.
