After the relief wins against Barracas Central and Always Ready, Boca Juniors closes the qualifying stage of the League Cup against Tigre. We remember that those led by Sebastián Battaglia are already in the qualifying duels.
Then, all the information of the duel that is coming in the domestic contest:
Date: Saturday May 7
Where: Jose Dellagiovanna Stadium
Referee: Pablo Echavarria
Time: 16:30 (ARG, BRA), 20:30 (ESP), 13:30 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by TNT Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Juan Ramirez; Sebastián Villa, Darío Benedetto and Exequiel Zeballos. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
Tiger: Marinelli; Blondel, Cabral, Demartini, Prieto; Fernandez, Prediger; Protti, Zabala, Obando and Colidio. DT: Diego Martinez.
The Xeneize has a favorable history against the Victoria team: they met in 65 chances: 43 wins, 11 draws and 11 losses. The last match was a 4-1 thrashing of Boca for the 2019 Super League.
