River Plate, one of the top candidates to win the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer by history, by current events and by squad, controversially beat Argentinos Juniors 2-1 in what was the return of their fans to a renovated Monumental Stadium .
Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” is fifth in the standings with six units, as a result of this victory and the one on the first date against Central Córdoba, and will seek to continue climbing when he faces Tigerthis Saturday in Victoria. We review the previous.
Martín Demichelis will enter robert rojas instead of Andrés Herrera on the right side, while evaluates that Agustín Palavecino jumps from the start by Rodrigo Aliendro to try to give more ball circulation to the middle. Furthermore, even though Miguel Borja He is dragging a nuisance and should have gone out against the “Bug”, everything indicates that he will be a starter since he evolved favorably.
Despite the fact that Alexis Castro had to leave due to injury in the match against Racing (2-2 in the Cylinder), everything seems to indicate that Diego Martínez will repeat the same team, since the left-hander is recovered. The “Matador” has 5 points in the tournament and wants to beat River to overcome it.
City: Victoria, San Fernando district, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Stadium: Jose Dellagiovanna.
Date: Saturday February 18.
Schedule: 18:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 17:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 16:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Jorge Balino.
The meeting can only be seen live through TNT Sports Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
River Plate: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Jonatan Maidana, Enzo Diaz, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro or Agustín Palavecino; Pablo Solari, Ignacio Fernández, José Paradela; and Miguel Borja.
Tiger: Marinelli; Blondel, Leizza, Luciatti, Prieto; Menossi, Prediger, Castro; collidium; Armoa and Retegui
The championship scorer Mateo Retegui will once again break the net, in a match of +3 goals. I glimpse a 2 to 2, with the scoring presence of Enzo Díaz.
