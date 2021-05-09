Two boys aged 18 and 19 died after the Audi A4 that a friend was driving collided with a metal column in Camino de los Remeros, in Tigre. After the fatal accident, the breathalyzer test revealed that the 19-year-old driver had 1.39 grams of alcohol per liter of blood. He was arrested.

The fatal accident occurred this morning, around 4, and the victims were identified by police sources consulted by Clarion What Franco Rossi and Joaquín Alimonda, 18 and 19 years old respectively.

One of the dead boys was sitting in the driver’s passenger seat and the other, in the back, with a fourth friend, also 18 years old, who was saved: “He was not injured,” the sources said.

The driver, identified as Joaquin Duhalde Bisi, 19 years old and living in the private neighborhood El Atardecer, was arrested on charges of double wrongful death. He suffered only minor injuries.

The fatal accident occurred on the Camino de los Remeros in Tigre.

The breathalyzer test they did after the accident revealed that Duhalde Bisi had triple the alcohol in blood than allowed. The car belonged to her dad.

AFG