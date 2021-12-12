The rebel army of the Tigray Polpular Liberation Front, in Ethiopia, once again seized the city of Lalibela, a place that was retaken by official forces in early December. The conflict in the Tigray region leaves millions of people displaced and dependent on food aid.

The rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, FPLT, would have retaken the city of Lalibela, in Ethiopia, less than two weeks after the Ethiopian Army and its allies took control in an offensive against the rebels, according to several witnesses to international press agencies on site.

A hotel receptionist told Reuters that allied Ethiopian government forces began to leave the city on Saturday night and that “the last group left this morning. We heard gunfire from a distance last night, but Tigray forces recovered. Lalibela without firing weapons in the town. “

Another witness indicated that many residents had started to flee the city. “We panicked, we never saw it coming. The FPLT forces are now patrolling the city in their uniforms.”

“By waiting for the enemy forces to be where we wanted, our forces destroyed them in and around the city of Gashena,” the TFLT said in a statement.

For his part, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda assured on Twitter that “Our forces are doing very, very, very well!”

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu has not commented on the alleged recovery of the city by PFLT forces. Government sources deny the retake of Lalibela and say that “last night there was intense fighting after the FPLT forces launched a strong offensive against Gashena”, but they assure that they were “hit by the ground and air and fled.”

Lalibela is located in the Amhara region that borders North Tigray, is famous for its rock-hewn churches and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

State of emergency and military offensive

Tigray’s forces had taken control of Lalibela in early August, as part of an advance into Amhara territory that began in July. In November, the government declared a state of emergency, due to the imminent arrival of the rebels in the capital, Addis Ababa, and the prime minister himself, Abiy Ahmed, went to the scene of the fighting and decided to advance on Lalibela. On December 1, the Army had retaken the city.

Ethiopian Education Minister Birhanu Nega said Amhara will need $ 220 million to rebuild 4,000 educational institutions and schools that he said were destroyed by the PFLT.

Ethiopian state television published images of a looting of a hospital in the city of Dessie. The images showed empty shelves and boxes of medicine and equipment destroyed or scattered on the floor.

One year of the conflict between the Ethiopian Government and the rebels of Tigray

On November 4, 2020, the conflict broke out when the prime minister ordered an attack on the then ruling group of the region, the FPLT, due to an attack on a state military base.

Villagers return from a market to the city of Yechila in south-central Tigray passing dozens of burned vehicles in Tigray, Ethiopia, on July 10, 2021. © Giulia Paravicini / Reuters.

The year-long conflict between the government and the rebels has killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes. More than 9 million people depend on food aid.

The rebel Tigray army does not rule out the possibility of taking over Addis Ababa and has made alliances with other groups, such as the Oromo Liberation Army.

The possible arrival of the rebels in the capital of a country of 110 million people set international alarms, diplomats are seeking a cessation of hostilities and a negotiated solution, but so far there is no agreement.

With EFE and Reuters