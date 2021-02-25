Tigray | Ethiopian government covers up conflict with refugee crisis, says Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto: “No one is in control”

Haavisto traveled to Ethiopia as an EU representative to get acquainted with the situation in Tigray earlier this month.

Situation Ethiopia’s Tigray has gotten out of hand, says the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto.

“No one is in control of the situation, not even the government,” Haavisto described to HS on Thursday.

Haavisto visited the situation in Tigray, which was in the middle of a conflict, as the EU’s representative earlier this month.

Ethiopian government forces attacked TPLF forces in power in Tigray province in November. The fighting continues, even though the Ethiopian government declared the conflict over at the end of November.

Before Meeting with the Ethiopian regime in the capital, Addis Ababa, Haavisto visited the Um Rakuba refugee camp in Sudan, where 20,000 refugees have arrived from Tigray. In total, about 60,000 Ethiopians have already come to Sudan.

The stories of the fugitives are stagnant.

“They have seen blatant violence and assault on civilians in their home villages. At the border, at least paramilitary forces prevent people from fleeing the country, ”Haavisto describes.

“With such snacks I went to Addis Ababa”

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green).­

In the capital The Ethiopian administration had a very different picture of the situation to tell Haavisto. According to them, the conflict is already officially over.

The administration also does not acknowledge the involvement of neighboring Eritrean forces in the fighting in Tigray, although Eritrean soldiers and their looting have been reported by both civilian and international observers. Eritrea is on the side of the Ethiopian government in conflict.

Reporting later on his trip to his EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Haavisto had to state that the Ethiopian government did not agree to give a clear picture of the situation in Tigray.

So why does the government want to cover up the problems?

According to Haavisto, it may be difficult for the Ethiopian leadership to justify the escalated violence – after all, they only officially restored order in Tigray. Prime minister Abiy Ahmed declared the rebels defeated at the end of November, while assuring that no civilian casualties had come.

But now the conflict has lasted three months.

“The fighting continues even if the government doesn’t want to admit it. They live in the hope that the situation will be resolved soon. ”

For meanwhile, the situation of civilians is rapidly slipping in an increasingly gloomy direction.

According to aid workers, not only newcomers who have clearly suffered from hunger but also lonely children have started to appear across the Sudanese border. It is usually a sign that the parents have been imprisoned or killed, Haavisto says.

Both the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments consider that these are internal issues in the region that should not be interfered with by outsiders.

However, according to Haavisto, the EU is trying to put pressure on the administrations of both countries to take responsibility for the situation of the civilian population in Tigray. Among other things, the EU has postponed payments to Ethiopia for tens of millions of euros.

UN according to the majority of Tigray’s population, about 4.5 million people, urgently need humanitarian assistance to survive.

Now it won’t get there.

The Ethiopian government is allowing aid agencies to move with government troops to the cities and major roads they control, but no attempt has even been made to arrange access to other parts of Tigray.

In Addis Ababa, Haavisto met with aid organizations that estimate that the majority of civilians are in areas that are not currently receiving assistance. The cynical conclusion would be that the government uses food depletion as a tool to put pressure on civilians in the rebellious area.

Haavisto believes that such a situation can escalate at any time.

“When you can’t get to an area, you have to think in the worst case scenario.”

If help is not received, people are practically forced to try to escape, and there may be a major refugee crisis at hand, Haavisto warns. Neighboring Sudan would not survive alone.

“The number of newcomers to the Sudanese camps shows that people are already fleeing.”