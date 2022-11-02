Thursday, November 3, 2022
Tigray Conflict | In Ethiopia, a ceasefire was agreed upon after two years of fighting

November 2, 2022
Foreign countries|The Tigray conflict

There has been fighting in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, since November 2020. Thousands of people have died in the fighting, and more than a million have been forced to leave their homes.

Ethiopian the parties to the two-year-long fighting have agreed to a ceasefire in negotiations brokered by the African Union.

At the beginning of October, the Ethiopian government had announced that it had accepted the invitation of the African Union to start peace talks with the rebels in Tigray.

In the negotiations held in South Africa, the parties also agreed on gradual disarmament, said the negotiator and the former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo.

The agreement marks a “new dawn” for Ethiopia, he described.

There has been fighting in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, since November 2020. Fighting started again at the end of August after a five-month ceasefire. Thousands of people have died in the fighting, and more than a million have been forced to leave their homes.

