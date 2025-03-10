Ski jumping world champion Marius Lindvik did not want to know anything about the fraudulent methods of his Norwegians at the World Cup in Trondheim. “We are both completely destroyed. None of us would have jumped with a suit that we knew that he was manipulated. Never, ”Lindvik and his colleague Johann André Forfang were quoted in a joint association announcement.

Anonymously filmed and media -played videos have caused great excitement in ski jumping since Saturday. The recordings show how the Norwegian team manipulates the competition suits in the presence of head coach Magnus Brevig in an inadmissible way. Lindvik and Forfang were disqualified for the large hill. On the normal hill, the 26-year-old Lindvik had won the World Cup title in front of German Andreas Wellinger.

Norway’s sports director Jan Erik Aalbu admitted on Sunday at a press conference that the association knowingly cheated on two suits. The extent of the scandal is so far unclear. “We athletes are also responsible for the fact that the suit fits, but we have no routines to control the work of the betrayal,” said Lindvik and Forfang.