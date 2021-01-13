First of all, let us clarify that this week (Friday) the decision to further reduce mobility will be announced after a meeting later today. They might not come into effect, however, until Monday.

The Head of the Junta de Andalucía, Prime Minister Juanma Moreno announced during a visit to Cádiz that present contagion figures will almost certainly require tighter restriction, following the notable increase following the Christmas period.

This “drastic decision,” he said, was necessary and that the Central Government should be thinking about reintroducing house confinement across Spain. He considered that the speed on contagion is much more accelerated than the first and second wave. He claims that they are monitoring the situation 24 hours a day and that the situation cannot wait to see the results of a period of 14 days after Christmas.

Andalucía registered 7,000 new cases in one day, increasing the contagion percentage by 45 points.

Asked about the pressure on hospitals and whether he was considering bringing in provisional campaign hospitals (used in disasters and by the military), he said that at the moment it is not necessary as

Andalucía is below the average as far as contagion goes: Andalucía for example has 310 cases per 100,000 whereas neighboring Extremadura has triple that figure.

(News: Andalucia)