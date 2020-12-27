A new law puts weapons of mass destruction and terrorism on the same level – and thus makes it possible to take action against critical organizations.

ISTANBUL taz | With a tricky law, the Turkish government wants to chain opposition non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the future. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the parliament in Ankara passed a law allegedly to prevent the financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

What seems like a good thing at first glance, however, shows its pitfalls on closer inspection. Because in the law terrorism is also subsumed under weapons of mass destruction and it is known to be a broad field in Turkey.

In future, the Ministry of the Interior is to be given the opportunity to paralyze NGOs if one of their members is suspected of financing terrorism.

A court then still has to review the interior ministry’s decision after 48 hours. But if you consider who has been charged with suspicion of supporting terrorists in Turkey in recent years, and many have been convicted, one can imagine the chances of an NGO that is critical of the government in court.

Human Rights Watch fears restrictions

That is why a number of organizations protested against the law in advance. The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), which works in an exemplary manner in Turkey, fears, with good reason, that its activities could be “arbitrarily restricted” in the future.

A look at the dispute over the release of the well-known Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş shows why HRW must fear that this law will be used against his work.

A week ago the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg (ECHR) ruled that Demirtaş had been seriously violated in his rights after four years of pre-trial detention and that he must be released immediately.

The Grand Chamber thus confirmed the ruling of one of the normal chambers against which the Turkish government had lodged an objection. But Turkey does not want to release Demirtaş again, as the responsible judge decided on Friday. Allegedly, the judgment is not yet available in Turkish translation.

“Blood on the hands”

In fact, the Turkish court is following instructions from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who sharply criticized the Strasbourg court for his decision. That was “hypocritical”, he accused the European court. It would take the side of a terrorist, because Demirtaş is nothing more than a terrorist under the guise of a politician. He has “blood on his hands”.

Mind you, Demirtaş has not yet been convicted. A day later, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu joined Erdoğan’s tirade. He said the Turkish people had long since condemned Demirtaş and the ECHR should kindly accept that. An enemy of the people will never be released.

Commentators in the last remaining opposition newspapers expect Turkey to face an expulsion procedure from the Council of Europe, since Demirtaş is not the only case in which Ankara refuses to implement a ruling by the ECHR.

In the case of the imprisoned cultural patron Osman Kavala, another of Erdoğan’s favorite enemy, the government refused to comply with the request of the Human Rights Court for his release.

Although Erdoğan has been claiming for several weeks that his government wants to improve relations with the EU, this behavior is likely to lead to the exact opposite.