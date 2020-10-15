German Chancellor Angela Merkel on October 14, 2020 (STEFANIE LOOS / AFP)

We have seen it since the start of the week. As in France, the restrictive measures are also tightening in Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain, in the face of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. Not without provoking the protest of a part of the population and the political class of these countries.

Germany has just registered the last 24 hours a record number of contaminations, 6,000 cases per day, which remains modest compared to the 20 000 in France. But that is enough to upset opinion and public authorities. The 14th October, the government and the regional bosses spent hours around a table to find a consensus on the restrictions to be adopted. Despite this, they couldn’t agree on a point of friction : the ban on accommodation.

This ban means that an inhabitant who comes from a red zone like Cologne or Berlin is not allowed to go to sleep in a hotel in green zones like in Bavaria, in Brandenburg or on the sea. Baltic, which are tourist areas. He can go there to work but not to sleep there. This provision is unhappy, starting with hoteliers who plan to file a complaint against the authorities. Medical associations too, who denounce a measure “absurd”, “superfluous and even harmful” since it does not contribute to a better acceptance of the anti-coronavirus policy. Not to mention the vacationers who no longer know where to go for All Saints’ Day, and for whom it will ultimately be easier for them to travel to Greece or Italy.

In the United Kingdom too, a climate of mistrust has set in. Boris’ choices Johnson are implicated by opposition leader Keir Starmer, but also by the scientific council which works alongside the government. For several days now, the leader of the Labor Party, like the experts, has been calling for a radical solution : a total confinement of two weeks which would coincide with the holidays. Experts assure that this would reduce the death toll by a third by the end of the year, but the Prime Minister is against it.

At the same time, the Tory camp blames the head of government for taking measures that are too hard on the cities most affected, such as Liverpool and Manchester, where new restrictions are expected today. Their elected officials have threatened to take legal action, and the conflict is making headlines Guardian October 15.

Things are not going better in Spain. It was already the trench war between the socialist government and the region of Madrid, showcase of the right, about the confinement by perimeters for nearly 4 millions of inhabitants. Now it is Catalonia that comes into play since bars and restaurants will close for 15 days. “A disproportionate measure“according to a socialist city councilor in Barcelona.

A position that brings water to the mill of the far right. The Vox party also denounces a measure “meaningless” which accentuates the economic crisis well beyond the hotel and restaurant sector. The fear and the astonishment that marked the spring gave way to a much more complicated period for the public authorities, each decision of which is now being debated.