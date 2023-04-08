Tightening of gun laws | The Tennessee House of Representatives suspended two of its members

The Republican-dominated House of Representatives suspended the black Democratic members after the pair led a protest in the chamber. The third Democrat was able to keep his position perfectly.

Stateside The Tennessee State House of Representatives has dismissed two of its Democratic members, CNN and the news agency Reuters, among others, report.

Justin Jones and Justin Pearson led together Gloria Johnson with a demonstration in the session hall of the House of Representatives, the purpose of which was to demand stricter gun laws. The demands were prompted by the recent mass shooting at a school in the city of Nashville, where three children and four adults were killed.

Johnson was only allowed to hold his position with 65-30 votes, when two-thirds of the votes are required for separation. When asked why he was allowed to keep his position, Johnson said it was “possibly connected to our skin colors.”

Jones and Pearson are black, while Johnson is white. Republicans hold a majority in the state House of Representatives. The House of Representatives has dismissed its members only twice since the 1860s.

“We’re calling for a ban on assault rifles and you’re responding by attacking democracy,” Jones said during the resignation debate.

In the discussion, Jones also reviewed the crimes of other members of the House of Representatives and the criminal suspicions and investigations against them.

“We are talking about dismissals. For years, one of your colleagues, who admitted to being a child abuser, sat in this room. No separation. One member who was found guilty of intimate partner violence is sitting in this room. No separation.”

“We are losing our democracy to white supremacy. We are losing our democracy to patriarchy. We are losing our democracy to those who want to maintain a status quota that is crushing against the rest of us and our children and the unborn,” Pearson said in an interview with CNN.

Severance decisions it was argued that the legislators had “knowingly and intentionally caused a disturbance and embarrassment to the House of Representatives”.

President of the United States Joe Biden criticized the decision on Twitter.

“This is shocking, undemocratic and unheard of.”

Vice president Terrible Harris visited Tennessee on Friday and planned to meet with state lawmakers. In addition, almost 50 different organizations have called on students to march out of their schools as a show of solidarity.