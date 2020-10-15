Highlights: It has been 36 years since Dawood Ibrahim left India for underworld don, this don is still on target of agencies

Investigating agencies are selling all the assets Dawood created before fleeing the country in 1984.

Now Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators decided to auction several properties of his Ratnagiri

It has been 36 years since underworld don Dawood Ibrahim left India. Investigating agencies are slowly selling all those assets before they fled the country in 1984. Now the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Safema) agency has decided to auction several of its Ratnagiri properties next month. According to reliable sources, Dawood’s 8 properties will be auctioned on 10 November. These include houses and seven farms.

Dawood Ibrahim belongs to Ratnagiri. Her father was a police constable in Mumbai, so she was raised in Mumbai. Till now, the auction process was done by calling in a government office, but when a lot has gone digital due to Corona, e-auction of these properties of Dawood has been decided by Safema. In the last decade, more than two dozen properties of Dawood have been auctioned in Mumbai.

Iqbal Mirchi’s property also auctioned

Dawood’s old partner Iqbal Mirchi will also auction two properties in Mumbai on November 10. Both these properties are on Juhu-Tara Road in Mumbai and both these properties are worth crores of rupees. Iqbal Mirchi died in London many years ago. Last year, the ED filed a case of money laundering against his family members.

Dawood’s property will be auctioned like this:

– By November 2, people willing to buy will be able to inspect these properties.

– Can provide online applications up to 6 November.

– By the same day online transfer has to be made for the auction.

– E-auction to be held on November 10.