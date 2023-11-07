Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 10:58

The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Austan Goolsbee, stated that the American monetary tightening cycle will end when inflation is in a sustained decline. In an interview with CNBCGoolsbee expressed optimism about progress in combating inflation, highlighting that prices “had one of the fastest falls in history” in recent months.

The leader argued that it is still possible to achieve a “soft landing” in the United States, without a major inflection point, such as a sudden drop in inflation or an economic recession.

He highlighted that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth remains well above trend, but that there is a necessary slowdown in the job market. “Economic activity is weakening and needs to weaken to reduce inflation to the 2% target”, he pointed out, stressing that the Fed’s primary objective is price stability.

Regarding the high level of yields on the long end of Treasuries, Goolsbee warned that there is no way to associate the movement with a tightening of financial conditions, due to the volatility of bonds. “We need to look beyond short-term variations in any data. If long Treasuries remain high for a long time, it would mean a tightening of financial conditions and we will consider this fact. However, this does not necessarily replace tightening monetary policy,” he argued.

He also commented that there are disagreements about the catalysts for the recent rise in long Treasuries and that the US Central Bank is monitoring bond market conditions. Goolsbee votes on this year’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary decisions.