In the fight against Corona, leading politicians are looking forward to a tightening of the lockdown. But virologists diagnose weaknesses in the strategy of Merkel, Laschet, Söder & Co.

How can the infection numbers of Sars-CoV-2 in Germany be reduced as quickly as possible?

be reduced as quickly as possible? The policy apparently holds a tightened Corona lockdown for the optimal solution.

for the optimal solution. But renowned Virologists doubt the plans of the Federal Kanlerin and the Prime Minister.

Munich – traffic jam when removing the bodies: The pictures of Bergamo have burned into your memory. German intensive care physicians are all the more sensitive with statements about the increased mortality on the corona wards around. “We still have the situation under control,” they affirm like a prayer wheel. But it is also true: even in Munich, the stronghold of high-tech medicine, nobody wants to rule out the possibility of the current wave of deaths escalating. As a precaution, the Helios Klinikum München West has created additional cool places for corpses in a container.

Corona: sharper lockdown makes sense? Virologist skeptical – “Concrete lid is not completely tight”

In addition to the oppressive situation, the prospect of new, even more contagious virus variants intimidates the country. Against this background, politicians are reacting more nervously; the federal and state governments want to discuss tightening the lockdown on Tuesday. Is this strategy really useful Contain Corona? Virologists report doubts in discussions with our newspaper. “We have a certain concrete cover mentality in Germany”, analyzed Professor Alexander Kekulé from the University of Halle, a lover of meaningful pictures. “The lockdown is being imposed on the country in the hope that the virus will be suppressed. The problem is: the concrete cover is not completely tight. “

Most virologists are in favor of a lockdown, but not the way in which it is implemented by politics. “Because there is a fire because of the high number of infections and deaths, our politicians are trying to throw the lockdown over Germany like a fire blanket. But there are sources of fire that continue to blaze, ”criticizes Kekulé.

Probably the most constant smoldering in old people’s and nursing homes. “It would be possible to protect them better – at least if you exhaust all organizational and financial possibilities,” emphasizes Prof. Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit from the University of Hamburg. Besides special PCR tests to gargle every two days, he suggests the use of volunteers, for example from the currently less busy travel industry. “You could also do quick tests. You don’t necessarily need medical training, ”says Schmidt-Chanasit. In addition to aid organizations, he brings the Bundeswehr into play to provide logistical support for the homes.

Corona infection: are the dangers of the working world underestimated?

There is also a lot going on in the world of work. “There are only vague recommendations there, but clear rules are necessary. For example, one would make sense general mask requirement whenever people are together at work in closed rooms, ”criticizes Kekulé. “One of the greatest dangers lurking when taking breaks together in the workplace,” explains Privatdozent Dr. Christoph Spinner from the university hospital on the right of the Isar. “If several people sit together in small, closed rooms and take off their masks to eat or drink coffee, there is a high risk of infection.”

In Kekulé’s opinion, that too will Risk at home Underestimated: “Infected people stay at home and infect their roommates there.” Instead, those who tested positive without symptoms should rather be quartered in “fever hotels” – state-rented hotels in which fit patients are provided with food and a doctor visits from time to time. Those who are worse off come to the clinic, as far as the idea.

Or maybe the lockdown strategy will not be that crucial in the near future. “In just a few months we will have a selection of good to fantastic vaccines available,” predicts Prof. Peter Kremsner from the University of Tübingen. “That will bring us great strides in the fight against the pandemic.”