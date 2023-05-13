According to media reports, Rome has prepared with strict security measures for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as it deployed about 1,500 police and security personnel today, Saturday, to ensure that the official visit goes smoothly and safely.

The movement of airports, railway stations and subways will be controlled. The authorities imposed a no-fly zone over the city, including for parades.

Snipers have been deployed everywhere Zelensky is expected to visit. In principle, only the confirmation of Zelensky’s visit to his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, was officially confirmed. Zelensky is also expected to meet Prime Minister Giorga Meloni at her official residence, Palazzo Chigi, in the historic center of Rome. There is a mass scheduled to be held by Pope Francis I in the afternoon, although the Vatican has not yet officially confirmed this. In the evening, Zelensky will be a guest on the famous TV program “Porta Porta”, according to the Italian Radio and Television Corporation.