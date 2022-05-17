The current shortage on the labor market is the biggest drag on business operations for Dutch entrepreneurs. They are also plagued by shortages of materials and means of production and by a lack of space. Statistics Netherlands, together with the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Institute for Construction and employers’ associations MKB-Nederland and VNO-NCW, gauged the mood of the non-financial business community. A third of entrepreneurs say they are struggling with staff shortages. Nevertheless, the measurement showed that business confidence is increasing.

#Tight #labor #market #biggest #barrier #enterprising #Netherlands