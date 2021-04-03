The Dubai Appeals Court has upheld a ruling by the Criminal Court of life imprisonment against a 23-year-old Asian salesman who pursued a housewife after she drove her son to the parking lot, and upon reaching her apartment, she was surprised by him threatening her with a knife from the back and forcing her to enter the apartment, take off her clothes and photograph her naked Before he rapes her.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she went to deliver her son to the parking lots on February 16, then returned to the apartment at about 11.42 a.m., and before entering the apartment, she was surprised by someone who put a knife on her neck and asked her to enter. He pushed him, but he brought her into the bedroom and forced her to take off her clothes and naked pictures with his phone, then raped her, and then stole 200 dirhams from her wallet, and told her that he knew her identity and frequented her at a supermarket near the house, and threatened her to publish the video that he had filmed for her if she notified the police, and asked her to verify The passage to the apartment was empty and then he left, but she told her husband, who reported the police as well.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that a man stopped a police patrol in the street and informed its members that his wife had been raped and robbed by an unknown person in a building in the Naif area, pointing to the formation of a work team and arresting the accused within only two days of the execution of the crime, and he voluntarily confessed the incident, and was referred to the prosecution The public, who in turn referred him to the criminal court.

For his part, the legal attorney appealed against the accused against the ruling, and after reviewing the appeal by the Court of Appeal, it ruled to uphold the initial sentence of life imprisonment, and then deport him after serving the sentence.





