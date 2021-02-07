Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem’s ​​match at the Adelaide tennis tournament (Australia), on January 29. MORGAN SETTE / Reuters

Australia seems to be on another planet, while most of the world is trapped in the crusade against the coronavirus. The images broadcast on television of the crowded stands of an audience without a mask during the Adelaide tennis tournament are unthinkable anywhere else in the world.

The Australian Department of Health report set this Saturday at 52 active cases, at 909 the total number of deaths and at 28,829 the accumulated positive. Nothing to do with the data from Spain (60,300 deaths and 2.8 million cases), Italy (89,300 and 2.5 million) or France (77,500 and 3.2 million). What has Australia done to stop the pandemic?

Mary-Louise McLaws, an epidemiologist at the University of New South Wales specializing in infectious disease control and adviser to the World Health Organization, says: “Success in managing the coronavirus in Australia is based on the strictest application of containment and control measures: the closure of international borders, confinements and mobility restrictions, respect for maintaining social distance and the number of tests carried out on the population ”.

It was precisely a year ago that Australia closed its borders with China. A few days later it did so with Iran, South Korea and Italy, and on March 20 any non-Australian citizen or without permanent residence. “I would say that this was the most important aspect, because it allowed the authorities to detect the outbreaks and combat them,” McLaws points out. “The key was that and the obedience of the people. I think there is something cultural here. For most Australians, when the authorities ask us to follow a rule, we do. We can agree or not, it can make us more or less uncomfortable, but the hierarchy of whoever dictates the rules is not discussed, and less if there is scientific evidence that supports it, “he adds.

The federal organization of the country (of 21 million inhabitants) allowed some states to close their borders to prevent the spread of the virus from areas with higher incidences. For example, Queensland did it for 42 days with its neighbor New South Wales. “Anyone who wanted to pass had to request an exemption and present it at the border crossing [los puestos de control eran permanentes, las 24 horas del día]. When such a law is imposed here, people know that if they break it they will pay for it. And the fines are very high [de hasta 66.000 dólares [42.000 euros]”, Explains the epidemiologist.

The country does not stand out, however, in the number of tests carried out: 512 per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the latest figures from Our World In Data; a factor that is often decisive in controlling the pandemic. The figure does not exceed that of Germany (485) by much and is lower than those made in Spain (603), the United States (906) or Israel (1,302).

Probably the most critical period was from July to November in the State of Victoria, which accounts for 90% of the victims (820 of 909 total) and 71% of the cases (20,449 out of 28,829). The confinement to which the citizens of Melbourne, its capital, were subjected for almost four months, allows us to understand why Australia is as it is. Another example is the confinement that was imposed this week in Perth, which had been 10 months without a single case. The two million inhabitants of the capital of Western Australia had to cloister from Monday to Friday after the detection of a single positive of the British strain.

In November, Laura Gutiérrez, a 29-year-old woman from Zarautz (Gipuzkoa) who lives on the Sunshine Coast (Queensland), passed through a quarantine hotel in that city. She remembers how abrupt the change was when she returned to Australia after spending a few months in Spain. “When we landed we looked like prisoners. They put us on buses and we were escorted to the hotel by three police cars. When they let me out, after 14 days, it took me a bit to get used to freedom. The strangest thing was not seeing anyone with a mask, the parks and restaurants full of people who hugged and kissed quietly, ”adds Gutiérrez.

The ban on entering or leaving the country, except for a few duly justified exceptions, remains in force and everything indicates that it will remain until 2022. Any Australian who in recent months was traveling or is currently traveling, must go through a process that hopefully you will return it home in no less than a month. First, you have to find a seat on the very few flights available, and as soon as you get into a hotel, designated by the Government and paid for by the guest himself (about 1,900 euros), for 14 days. To monitor the stay in the room, there are security personnel who guard each of the isolation floors. This regime discourages many of the foreigners who live in Australia and consider going to visit their families.

The economic muscle of Australia (21st country in the world by GDP per capita, ahead of France, Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan) allowed Scott Morrison’s Executive to take measures such as the closure of businesses, without attending to other needs that were not reducing the health threat. Australia suffered its first recession in 30 years in the second quarter of 2020, but the slump was momentary and rebounded in the third quarter. In 2020, it was the fifth country in the world with the highest discretionary spending over its GDP, the index that best reflects the economic power in an eventuality that requires an unexpected investment.

Aid to companies

To cushion the impact of the covid on the economy, the Government created the Jobkeeper aid program [mantener el trabajo], whose objective was to avoid massive layoffs in companies, and made it easier for workers affected by the pandemic (in quarantine, hospitalized or who had minors in their care) to benefit from the existing Jobseeker [buscador de trabajo], an allowance for job seekers over 22.

Since April 2020, any company in Australia that presents a 30% drop in its income when crossing the data with those of the same period of the previous year receives a subsidy for each of the employees it maintains on the staff. This remuneration, intended only for Australians and permanent residents, was initially $ 3,000 per month (1,900 euros), which became $ 2,400 in September and from January to March, the date the subsidy ends, is 2,100 Dollars. “We have paid more than 80,000 million dollars, destined to help more than 3.7 million Australians,” Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg commented this week, as he defended himself from the attacks of the opposition, which warned him of the thousands of jobs that will mean the cancellation of the aid.

Free vaccinations for all visa holders Australia has bought 150 million vaccines for $ 3.2 billion (2.03 billion euros), according to the country’s Department of Health. The Executive finalizes the protocols to begin vaccinating the population, which has been divided into four groups. The goal, according to epidemiologist Mary-Luise McLaws, is for 80% of the 21 million Australians to be vaccinated by October. Health Minister Greg Hunt announced Thursday that vaccination will begin the last week of February. “Vaccination is the next critical step in protecting Australians,” said Hunt, who announced that “all visa holders will have the option to protect themselves and the rest of the community,” that is, they will receive the vaccine for free. McLaws explains that the “most optimistic” forecasts point to immunizing 80,000 people a week in a few days, and “reaching four million by the end of March.”

