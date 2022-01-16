CNN reported that two men tried to smuggle drugs worth more than $341,000, which they had put inside cans of cooked beans.

They also put other quantities of the drug in cans of condensed coconut milk.

Two men sent packages of what they said were canned goods from Saint Lucia, a Caribbean country, to London.

Further camouflaging, the two men were able to refill the cans, seal them again, and wrap them in a way that appeared to have never been opened.

But British authorities who examined the contents found that it contained 2.7 kilograms of cocaine.

In December 2018, the two men traveled to Saint Lucia, and said they were going on vacation, and from there they mailed the drug amount after camouflaging and using a false driver’s licence.

But they were arrested two years later and finally charged with drug smuggling, Britain’s Crime Agency said.