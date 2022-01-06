Tigres has a couple of pending issues and concerns prior to the start of the tournament, the first, the enormous amount of positives by Covid that at least twelve infected players present, a situation that has led the Liga Mx to make the decision to postpone the match to the at least 4 days for the felines to recover pieces.
The second dilemma has to do with the assembly of the template and the search for the last reinforcement that completes the pieces that Miguel Herrera requires, a path that has lengthened more and more but that seems to have come to an end, because Tigres is nowhere near closing his last reinforcement and is a Brazilian gold medalist in Tokyo 2020.
Sources close to Tigres confirm that the negotiation is well advanced, there would already be a total agreement between the club and the player at this time, for its part, Fluminense has already been notified of the movement of the felines and the Brazilian club would enter 5 million dollars for the Transfer of the 24-year-old defender, a figure that in the northern sultana they hope will be final and does not increase on the part of the Brazilian team. Mota would be the third and last reinforcement for Herrera in this market.
