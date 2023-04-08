Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Javier Aquino “exploded” against the people who criticize him for what he does off the pitch. On the first weekend of April, the Tigres UANL soccer player appeared at the musical event, Pal Norte 2023, causing people to send comments against him, to which he asked that his personal life be respected.

“My personal life is something that doesn’t interest them, I’m a soccer player and I’m judged by what I do on the field,” said the Mexican at the end of the training carried out by the ‘U’ of Nuevo León prior to the match against Mazatlán FC , corresponding to matchday 14 of Liga Mx C2023.

Fans rallied against Javier Aquino because of his performance with the cats in this tournament. Tigres strings together three games with defeat and in their next duel they will receive the bottom team, so that advantage will help them regain confidence in attack, something that is a mental issue.

“For me it’s a matter of trust, we all put aside the mental aspect, within football we forget about that a bit, because we have the last three of the last four scoring champions, a team of great players, there are moments and games in where the ball doesn’t go in and you start to lose trust and everything seems to be going wrong”.

“It is a mental issue that has been affecting us, the fact that goals do not fall and teammates make them eager to score the chances that have not come and at the back we have not been solid. We have come from getting a good result, fighting for a Concachampions semifinal, in the League we are not dead, in the Liguilla, the environment changes the situation a lot, we want to win this weekend, with good football”.

In today’s training session, the coach, Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz, did not order an inter-squad duel by prioritizing physical work and recovery after the first leg against Motagua in the Concachampions. At the moment he still hasn’t defined his lineup against Cañoneros.

We recommend you read

Tigres will receive Mazatlán FC at the University Stadium, which could plunge them into elimination with four dates remaining to complete the regular phase. The duel will begin at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).