A new law aims to tighten tiger ownership in the United States. The Netflix series Tiger King may have contributed to this.

There are more tigers in the US than in the wild. About 5,000 of the majestic animals are in captivity there, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). There were other big cats as well. So far, this has never been monitored, which is why these animals easily ended up on the black market and were sold there. The US Senate decided unanimously that the Big Cat Public Safety Act (BCPSA) is intended to prevent this. What role does the Netflix series “Tiger King” play in this?

Tigers in the USA live in questionable animal husbandry – shows Netflix series “Tiger King”

The documentary “Tiger King”, which was released in 2020 in the middle of the lockdown, also made waves. She accompanies wildlife enthusiast Joe Exotic on his daily work with tigers he keeps at an Oklahoma predator park. He is accused of hiring someone to attempt the murder of his rival, Carole Baskin, who works for Big Cat Rescue. The second season, in which Joe Exotic is in prison, was released in November 2022.

Big Cat Rescue is a Florida-based organization that rescues big cats from private zoos and has long advocated for the Big Cat Public Safety Act (BCPSA). That this December 6th in congress Success may also be due to the Netflix series “Tiger King”, writes WWF. The series drew attention to the questionable animal husbandry of big cats in the United States, which the new law is now ending.

Joe Exotic and one of his tigers from the Tiger King documentary series on Netflix. © NETFLIX/Cinema Oublishers Collection/IMAGO

This is what the “Big Cat Public Safety Act” means for tigers in the USA:

The Big Cat Public Safety Act (BCPSA) is revising the requirements for trade in big cats (including lions, tigers, leopards, cheetahs, jaguars or cougars or hybrids of these species). In the future, authorities will know so much more easily who keeps how many animals and when they will be sold and traded – or even die.

It also limits how owners must interact with the big cats. So far (see Netflix series “Tiger King”), privately owned tigers are often kept under questionable conditions, have to pose for photos or have direct contact with zoo visitors who take them Animals can be just as disturbing as the Tiktok trend “Bark at your dog”. This should soon no longer be possible with the BCPSA.

According to the WWF, lions, tigers, leopards, snow leopards, jaguars, pumas or hybrids of these may in future only be kept in wildlife sanctuaries, universities and certified zoos. The animals would also have to be kept at least 4.5 meters away from the public or behind a barrier to avoid direct human contact. This also applies to those that are currently and remain privately owned (such as Joe Exotics Tiger).

