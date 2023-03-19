Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

The Kalba Union has become a “knot” for Al Wasl, after it was forced to tie in the last five matches, the last of which was the “20th round” match of the “ADNOC Professional League”, despite the “Emperor”‘s historical superiority in the results over the “Tigers”.

Al-Wasl failed to beat Ittihad Kalba during the last five matches in the league, after the exciting tie between them yesterday evening, and the result was repeated 1-1 three times and also 2-2 and 4-4. , after refusing to lose, and playing a great match, despite the misfortune that haunted the team by wasting a penalty kick in the last seconds.