Tigres is experiencing one of its lowest moments in more than a decade. The feline box has not found continuity since the departure of Ricardo Ferretti. The cats experienced ups and downs during Miguel Herrera’s process and, during the management of Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz, it seems that the UANL group is finally hitting rock bottom.
The Nuevo León team has been affected by various situations, such as the unexpected departure of Diego Cocca once the season began. However, this is not an excuse, since Tigres has one of the most complete squads in the entire Liga MX and the board brought three important reinforcements for Clausura 2023: Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Lainez and Nicolás Ibáñez.
With their surprise defeat against Mazatlán FC, the UANL team matched a negative mark in their history: adding four consecutive defeats at the Volcán. The cats did not register four falls in a row at home since February-March 2010, when they were led by Daniel Guzmán.
According to information from Opta, in the event that the cats lose at home in their next game, they will tie a negative record that dates back to 1974. Tigres is in crisis, although it still has some options to stay in the top four of the table and advance straight to the league.
Tigres’ next home game will be next Thursday, April 20, against Puebla in a duel corresponding to matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023.
