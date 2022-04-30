The final phase is about to conclude and the UANL Tigers have already secured their second place in the general classification, so they will be waiting for their playoff rival who will be announced the following week.
The group of San Nicolás de los Garza directed by Michael Herrera has had a good performance in the contest, however, they have lowered their level in the final stretch of the regular phase, which has raised doubts about their performance ahead of the final phase.
For that reason, according to the activity of the team at present, we will make an evaluation prior to the ‘Fiesta Grande’ of the auriazul team.
Michael Herrera It has a squad full of great footballers, so their little activity is not tolerable for them, in this aspect the ‘Louse‘ He usually handles this situation in a good way, however, sometimes it gets out of control and keeps several players who deserve more opportunities.
First of all, in the central defense, Diego Reyes whose contract ends this summer should not continue in the team, throughout his time with the auriazul team he has been very intermittent. In addition, Louis Rodriguez has lost confidence blacksmith who has taken ownership and in this tournament he has had very little participation compared to previous tournaments.
Nicholas Lopez He is another player who may leave due to disagreement, although he has a contract until the end of 2023, this tournament was very mistreated by blacksmithfrom being a scorer with nine goals last tournament, this tournament could only score once.
The Mexican coach has had to make many variations throughout the tournament, especially in the defensive zone, due to the multiple absences he has had due to low level or injuries such as cases of Diego Reyes and Igor Lichnovsky.
However, in the final stretch of the regular phase the coach has defined his ideal starting eleven, so it is very certain that he will face the Liguilla in the following way.
With a 4-3-3 formation, the players with whom he has established his best elevens are: Nahuel Guzmán; Jesús Dueñas, Juan Purata, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino: Juan Pablo Vigón, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca; Florian Thauvin, André-Pierre Gignac and Luis Quiñones.
After inactivity due to injuries and low level of Hugo Ayala, Diego Reyes and Igor Lichnovsky, the auriazul board should consider better reinforcing the central defense that has been very inconsistent during the regular phase. Due to the seniority of the right back with Rodriguez Y Owners a prospect that brings youth should be considered.
As for the rest of the positions, everything looks good, with the exception of the front, in case of an exit from the tooth lopezclearly one more attacker would have to be hired.
