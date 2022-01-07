Tigres continues to move intelligently in the market. The team led by Miguel Herrera seeks to strengthen itself to return to the fore in the MX League in the Clausura 2022 tournament. After making the hiring of Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Angulo official, the UANL team has set its sights on another footballer who played the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. According to the most recent reports, the feline board is close to reaching an agreement with Nino, a defender for Fluminense who won the Olympic gold with him. Scratch du oro.
It is no secret to anyone that central defense is one of the positions that Tigres urgently seeks to reinforce. Given the departure of Francisco Meza, in addition to the low level of Diego Reyes and the probable departure of Carlos Salcedo, the Monterrey team needs a category defender to improve the solidity of the low box. According to the Mediotiempo portal, the university students would be close to closing the signing of the 24-year-old Brazilian central defender.
The directors of Tigres and Fluminense would be close to reaching an agreement, the transfer would be for an approximate figure of five million dollars. According to Brazilian media, Fluminense could request more money because the club only owns 60% of Nino’s letter.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the Brazilian defender has a market value of 7.15 million dollars. Nino started and played every possible minute at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the canarinha. It seems that after looking for him for a long time, Tigres will have the central defender he needed.
