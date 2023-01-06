Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

After the passage of 12 rounds of the “ADNOC Professional League”, the matches witnessed the presence of many substitutes, as they are the influential elements in changing the results and levels of all clubs, and some have even become the substitutes who are the weapon of his victory and victory!

And if we look at the clubs that use the most available substitutions, which have become 5 in every match since the “pandemic”, we find that Ittihad Kalba is the most substitution with 59 out of 60 substitutions during the “12 rounds”, followed by Sharjah in second place with 58 substitutions, Khor Fakkan and Al Wahda. With 56 and 55 substitutions.

On the opposite side, there is no team less than Ajman in substitution, with only 31 substitutions, and an average of less than 3 substitutions per match, followed by Bani Yas with 45 substitutions.

This is due to many factors, including the abundance and quality of the elements and the extent to which they are appropriate to the ideas of the coaches and the scenarios of each match.

The “Kalba Tigers” led by Farhad Majidi are the most used and most benefited from the substitutes. Indeed, the substitutes form the basis of the team. The Kalba Union’s substitutes contributed to scoring 11 out of 15 goals for the team this season in the league, accounting for 73% of the total. The list is topped by the rising star Ahmed Amer, who scored 4 goals and made a goal in 6 substitute matches, followed by Habib Al-Fardan, who scored two goals and made a goal as well, and Abdulaziz Hamad, Malaba and Yasser Hassan each made one goal.

In second place, Shabab Al-Ahly, whose substitutes contributed to scoring 9 goals out of 23 goals for the team, by 39%.

On the other hand, Ajman is the only one whose substitutes “and he is the least used of the substitutes” did not contribute to scoring or making any goal in the season!