Tiger Woods has withdrawn due to injury from the Augusta Masters. At 7.15am local time, the tournament announced that the 15-time champion, a five-time winner of the green jacket, was leaving the competition due to injury. El Tigre had completed seven holes of the third day on Saturday, postponed due to rain until this Sunday, and was last in the standings among the players who made the cut with nine over par. A video in which he is seen limping in a very obvious way and with colored gestures set off the alarms again about Tiger’s physical condition.

Tiger only played three tournaments last year after a 2021 between the operating room and a hospital set up at his home after a traffic accident that almost cost him the loss of his right leg. He was 47th at the Masters, withdrew from the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the British Open. This course had only participated before in the Genesis (45th).

Tiger himself already recognized before the Masters that he would try to enjoy this course more than compete because he does not know if each year could be the last in which he officially plays in Augusta. “I appreciate just the fact that I can play. And to be in Augusta, which is such a special place in my heart. Much of my life has been spent here, ”Tiger said, who in three years will already be able to join the veteran circuit. “I don’t play as many tournaments or practice as much as before. What I can do is very limited. But now the joy is different. I have been able to spend more time with my son and create our own memories. And share with him some things that I experienced with my father. The truth is that I am very lucky to have this leg, it is mine. Yes, it’s been altered and there are some irons in there, but it’s still mine. It’s hard and it always will be, I’ll never be the same. I understand”. With all the pain, in the leg and in the soul, he now says goodbye to the Masters.

