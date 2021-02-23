American golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized after suffering a car accident in Los Angeles (California). The 45-year-old athletes is undergoing surgery for “multiple injuries” to his legs, his spokesman said.

American golfer Tiger Woods, former world number one, suffered a serious car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The 45-year-old athlete was the sole occupant of a sport utility vehicle that crashed around 7:12 a.m. near the suburban communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the Los County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Angels

Authorities said the injuries were not life-threatening, but his agent, Mark Steinberg, said Woods was in the operating room with multiple leg injuries. “He is currently in surgery and we thank him for respecting his privacy and support,” stated the agent.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Woods’ injuries are “moderate to critical.” The golfer was reportedly taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Rescue operation with jaws of life

Firefighters and paramedics removed him from the vehicle with a hydraulic tool, often called “jaws of life.” The vehicle would have suffered significant damage.

Images of the accident released on local television Tuesday showed a black sports utility vehicle, overturned about 30 feet from the road, with extensive damage to the front and surrounded by debris.

Golfer Tiger Woods’ car lies on its side after being involved in a one-car accident in Los Angeles. © KNBC

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

“My stomach hurts. It hurts to see one of my best friends get into an accident,” said pro golfer Justin Thomas upon learning of the accident. “I just hope he’s okay. I’m only worried about his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Tiger Woods, considered one of the best athletes in the history of his sport, had organized the annual Genesis Invitational championship over the weekend. He did not compete in the tournament, citing problems with his back. Indeed, Woods has not played competitively since December and underwent his fifth back surgery in January.

The American athlete has held the top spot in the world professional golf rankings for a total of 683 weeks, winning 14 major championships between 1997 and 2008. After a series of injuries and personal problems that derailed his career at times, Woods took his 15th major title at the 2019 Masters.

With Reuters and local media