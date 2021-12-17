The American Golfer Tiger Woods will reappear this weekend officially and will by invitation next to his son Charlie, 12 years old, at PNC Championship that is disputed in Orlando (Florida, USA), ten months after his serious accident drive in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Californian fractured his leg bones, the ankle and the standing straight after having an accident with his vehicle on February 23 in Los Angeles. The vehicle hit an embankment Y rolled down the slope.

After ten months of recovery, and without date for him return to regular competition from the PGA, the golfer announced his return with a message on your Twitter profile: “Although it has been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I am playing as a dad and I could not be more excited and proud.”

The PNC Championship receive twenty pairs of players made up of at least one professional what should have won a Major Championship or the Players Championship and a family, which will mostly be parents and children, and will be played in two rounds, Saturday and Sunday, after two days of Pro-Am tournaments.

In addition to Woods, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando will feature big names like Justin thomas and his father Mike, winners of last year’s tournament, or the golfer Nelly Korda, gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and his father Petr Korda.