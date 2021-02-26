Tiger Woods, one of the best golfers in history, went through an ordeal this week. It is that he was in a car accident that could have cost him his life and, fortunately, he only suffered minor injuries to his legs. He was operated successfully, is out of danger and was transferred to a rehabilitation center to face his recovery.

The incident occurred when Woods was traveling in his car on a Los Angeles route, where he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over on a hill in the Ranchos Palos Verdes area. He was rescued by firefighters, who took him out of the car and immediately by paramedics who put him in the ambulance heading to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to urgently treat the multiple injuries to his lower limbs.

This is how Woods’ car looked after the accident (AP photo)

There he underwent surgery on his right leg (for fractures of the tibia and fibula), from which he came out successfully and is now completely out of danger. “On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic and trauma care to One of the greatest athletes of our generation, Dr. Anish Mahajan, medical director of the health institution, said in a statement, adding: “It was necessary to stabilize these injuries with a rod in the tibia. While additional trauma to the foot and ankle bones required screws and nails. “

The center where Woods underwent surgery (AFP photo)

Likewise, the authorities confirmed that the champion of 15 Majors and 84 PGA Tour tournaments was wearing a seat belt and that ‘there is no evidence that he had consumed alcohol or drugs that would have limited his ability to drive, which is why they label the accident. a principle – as an accident, although they will continue investigating.

After the operation, the Tiger was transferred this Thursday to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a renowned hospital specializing in sports medicine, where they will provide orthopedic care and continue with his recovery, for at least a couple of months.

