The golfer Tiger Woods suffered multiple fractures after a serious car accident early Tuesday morning and had to undergo surgery today in Los Angeles.

“He underwent prolonged surgery on his right leg, where had multiple wounds. The fractures, which affected so much the top, like bottom of your leg, were stabilized, but the consequences are important “, explained the doctors of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to which he was referred after the incident.

“He has exposed tibia and fibula fractures and an ankle and foot plate, pins and pins were placed“Explained Anish Mahajan, medical chief of the assistance center whom Woods’ environment thanked as well as the Los Angeles County police authorities and the firefighters who managed to rescue him from the wreckage of his battered vehicle

Woods, 45 and one of the best players of all time, he was away from professional practice and surely by this accident he will see his dream of playing again in April in Augusta truncated, scene of his triumphant return in 2019. Look at the video