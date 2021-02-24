California police officers found no evidence that American golfer Tiger Woods was drunk at the time of the accident. About this at a press conference, which was broadcast on Facebook, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to him, “at the moment there is no evidence” that the athlete was drunk at the time of the accident. The sheriff noted that usually in such cases, employees of the department pay attention to “traces of exposure to drugs, medications or alcohol.” Woods has not yet found such traces.

Villanueva added that Woods’ car was moving at a significant speed before the accident itself. The sheriff clarified that there is a slope in the indicated place and accidents often occur there.

When emergency workers arrived at the scene of the accident, Woods was conscious and talking to them. According to the head of the county fire department Daryl Osby, the athlete suffered serious injuries to both legs in the accident.

On the same day, former US President Donald Trump wished Woods a speedy recovery.

Get well soon, Tiger. You are a real champion! ” – quotes Trump’s words RT…

The famous American golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident earlier on 23 February. The accident happened near Los Angeles, specifies REGNUM… Woods’ car crashed and overturned, the athlete was removed from the passenger compartment using hydraulic scissors and hospitalized, the channel notes “360”… He was operated on, at the present time nothing threatens his life.

As the site reminds aif.ru, in 2009, Woods’ car hit a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree. After the accident, there were reports in the media that Woods was in an accident due to a quarrel with his wife, who convicted him of treason.

In May 2017, Florida police arrested Woods for drunk driving. Experts later found traces of four drugs in his body, including a powerful pain reliever, an allergy reliever and a sedative that make him sleepy.

Tiger Woods, 45, is a 15-time Majors winner and has a record 683 weeks at the top of the world rankings. In recent years, the golfer has undergone several operations on the spine, the TV channel notes. “Star”…