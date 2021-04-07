American golfer Tiger Woods was driving at a “dangerous” speed of 140 km / h, more than double the authorized limit, when he suffered the car accident in California last February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff announced Wednesday.

Woods’ vehicle, which was alone, went off a road and rolled several times on a downward, winding stretch of highway in Ranchos Palos Verdes, outside of Los Angeles. Tiger Woods, 45, suffered serious injuries to his right leg for which he underwent emergency surgery.

“The main causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the road,” said Alex Villanueva. “Estimated speeds in the first area of ​​impact were 84 (135 km / h) to 87 miles (140 km / h) per hour,” he added.

No “signs of impairment” or signs of “distracted driving” were found, and Woods voluntarily authorized the results of the investigation to be made public, officials said.

The legendary player could have accidentally stepped on the accelerator when trying to apply the brakes after losing control of the car, said captain James Powers, although Woods can not remember what happened.

Investigators did not inspect his phone or do blood tests, because “there was no evidence of deterioration or poisoning,” Powers added at the news conference.

The athlete underwent hours of surgery to treat his right leg and ankle injuries, which included the insertion of a bar in the tibia, as well as nails and screws to stabilize the joint. He is currently continuing his recovery at his home in Florida.

Tiger Woods, whose 82 PGA titles compete with Sam Snead’s for the all-time winning record, won the 2019 Masters, his first Grand Slam tournament in 11 years, culminating an astonishing comeback after battling. for a long time against multiple back operations.