Tiger Woods, on February 21 in Los Angeles. Ryan Kang / AP

The golfer Tiger Woods, 45, was driving twice the speed limit on the stretch of road in which he suffered an accident on February 23, according to the authorities of Los Angeles County (USA). Woods was driving 84 to 87 miles per hour (135 to 140 kilometers per hour) on a downhill stretch of highway outside of Los Angeles, which had a speed limit of 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour). ”Said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva at a press conference in which he presented the results of the investigation of the incident.

Excessive speed and the inability to get around the curve in the road were the causes of the accident, which left Woods seriously injured after suffering fractures to the tibia and fibula of the right leg, as well as injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle. , who kept him hospitalized for several days at the UCLA Harbor Hospital in Los Angeles. These injuries could leave Woods out of the international professional golf circuit, according to experts, although the golfer has not commented on the matter.

Tiger Woods’ car, after the accident on February 23rd. GENE BLEVINS / Reuters

Investigations suggest that Woods accelerated downhill, rather than slowing down on that stretch of road, and that he crossed two lanes in the opposite direction before hitting a tree, causing his vehicle to spin several times. The golfer was in the area to play the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, in Los Angeles.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with a record of 683 weeks at the number one position in the world. The athlete, born in Cypress (California), has won the Augusta Masters five times; three the US Open; and three others the British Open, among other titles from his record.

