Golf star Tiger Woods underwent new surgery on his right leg on Wednesday, severely damaged in her serious 2021 car accident, and did not release timelines for her recovery.

Woods, 47, underwent a “subtalar fusion procedure to treat his post-traumatic arthritis (derived) from a previous talus fracture,” according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The fusion process of the subtalar joint, which is located just below the ankle joint, can help relieve pain. The message did not estimate time frames for Woods’ recovery and return to the fields but noted that the surgery, performed at the HSS Institute of Sports Medicine in New York, “was successful.”

Tiger down for the PGA Championship?

Woods’ next appearance was scheduled to be at the PGA Championship, second Grand Slam tournament of the year, to be held in Oak Hill (New York) from May 18 to 21.

The surgery took place 10 days after the Californian withdrew from the Augusta Masters shortly before the final day.

Woods, who had managed to overcome the cut fighting against the rain and wind in Augusta, had to withdraw due to pain caused by the aggravation of his plantar fasciitis, an ailment that already prevented him from participating in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in November.

The accident that complicated the career of Tiger Woods

The winner of 15 Grand Slam trophies competes with the aftermath of the serious car accident he suffered at the beginning of 2021 for which he was close to losing his right leg.

The golfer then had to undergo several surgeries in which rods and screws were inserted into his leg.

This is how the car in which Tiger Woods was driving was left after the accident.

Woods managed to return to competition last year but, under significant physical limitations, he has barely participated in five tournaments and only completed 72 holes in two of them.

Woods himself has recognized that his game calendar is now limited to the four Grand Slam tournaments and some other specific event.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news