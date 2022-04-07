The greatest golf player of recent years, the phenomenal Tiger Woods, has chosen the Augusta National course for his return to competition, where he won the first of his 15 Majors in 1997. In addition to his game, widely known by the world of sports, everything he does seems to be from another world and this return is not far from it: 14 months ago he saved his life by a miracle.

The truck in which he was traveling at 140 km per hour rolled down a cliff where he was found unconscious by traffic authorities. The airbags had saved him but his right leg was in very bad condition and again, like so many times (knees, back, etc.) he had to go to the operating room. The world of golf believed that Tiger would never come back: here he is again, with the same enthusiasm.

(Also read: Tolima paid dearly for its lack of effectiveness in the Copa Libertadores)

Asked if he thought he could win his 16th major now, he replied “If I thought I couldn’t win, I wouldn’t be here. When I get to feel that, I’m not coming back.”

Woods is back: the time he will play



The field of azaleas will have it this Thursday, starting at 10:34 in the morning, in dispute of the 86th edition of the Augusta Masters.

Hernán Rey, one of the best golf teachers in the world, followed Tiger and had this to say to ESPN: “I came here early on Monday to see him throw balls on the practice range, then I followed him to the course where he went out to play with Thomas and Fred Couples, and I was calm and happy, Tiger is ready not only to play but to have a good week. Let’s hope that Hernán is not mistaken, Tiger Woods needs golf immensely.

Let’s remember that the Masters is an invitational tournament: those summoned to the party are the best and the test will be full of emotions. The last 9 holes of the Augusta National are always the final exam of the test, great illusions have been buried there and they have also brought glory to those who have finally put on their jackets.

Tiger Woods (right), with Fred Couples, in the final round of practice at Augusta. See also SBK like MotoGP: more tests for teams with concessions?

The candidates to win the Masters

Let’s go to the favorites: Hideki Maruyama is ready to defend his title, a feat that only three have achieved in history (Jack Nicklaus, in 1965-66; Nick Faldo, in 1989-90, and Tiger, in 2001-2002).



Dustin Johnson has been at a good pace in the last few tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour, you always have to keep that in mind.

Scottie Scheffler, 25-year-old player, number 1 in the world and the sensation of the moment, 3 wins in the fledgling season puts him among the favorites in a list where anyone can win.

(Also: Luis Díaz: fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal)

Brooks Koepka, with two US Open and two PGA Championship under his belt, is still waiting for his first Masters: he was second in 2019. “In the Majors is where it is easier to beat my peers,” he said. Big mouth, his companions tell him. He will dawn and we will see.

Jon Rahm walks in the footsteps of his compatriots, Severiano and Olazabal, in search of the green bag; For now, he already won the US Open last year.

The Colombian flag will not be raised this year in Augusta. The Latin representation will be in charge of the Mexican Abraham Ancer and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who, by the way, will have the honor of sharing the first round with Tiger.

Masters is Masters, the boxes are ready to enjoy the best golf in the world this weekend.

Getting to the green

German Street

For the time