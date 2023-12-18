The legacy of Tiger Woods is secured. Your son Charlieonly 14 years old, is already dazzling in world golf with his impressive shots.

Charlie is the protagonist of shots that have exceeded 300 yards distanceand of great precision that is already stealing the applause and arousing the interest of the specialized press.

Tiger, winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments, and his son Charlie began their fourth participation together in the PNC Championshipa pairs tournament that runs until Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando (Florida).

“Having my two children with me (his daughter Sam was also present as a caddie) in this way and participating, playing and being part of the game of golf, it couldn't have been more special for me,” said Tiger Woods on his networks. “We do this a lot at home, we have a lot of fun and we had a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”

Woods, 47, and Charlie, 14, signed a card of 64 strokes on Saturday, eight under par, and shared eleventh place in the standings, seven strokes behind the leaders, Matt and Cameron Kuchar. Charlie already raises great expectations among those who see him as an emulation of their father.



Tiger has just returned to competition after ankle surgery he had in April, resulting from the aftermath of the serious car accident he suffered in 2021. “I no longer have to deal with the problems I had with my ankle, but other parts my body are starting to hurt more just because that's already fixed,” he explained

Woods, who reappeared two weeks ago at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he finished second to last.

SPORTS AND AFP

