The last time Tiger Woods competed in a golf tournament was in December. He didn’t win, but he said it was one of the best moments of his life. Tiger played the PNC Championship, a family championship in Orlando that is played in pairs. The 15-year-old champion was his 11-year-old son Charlie. The two dressed alike, and the little one imitating the gestures that so many millions of people have seen his father in almost a quarter of a century of professional career. “There are no words to describe this. It is a memory for our whole life, ”said Tiger, especially attached to his son, who was hugged in a very emotional way when he won the 2019 Masters, the one of his resurrection, as his father, Earl, had hugged him when in another Masters, the one in 97, he opened a revolution in golf.

It all started with a hugging father and son, and that may be the stamp with which one of the greatest careers in the history of sport has ended. Tiger Woods will need to rise again to play in the elite again after shattering his right leg in a car accident Tuesday morning in Rancho Palos Verdes, a city in Los Angeles County. Woods, 45, lost control of his vehicle, a Genesis GV80, which ended up overturned in a vegetated area. Airbags saved his life. Deputy Sheriff Carlos González was the first to arrive. He asked his name – “My name is Tiger,” he replied – and waited for the firefighters to arrive to get him out of the jumble of iron with hydraulic tools. Tiger could not stand upright and was taken to a hospital for six hours of surgery for fractures to the tibia, fibula and ankle in his right leg. The bones were broken into several pieces, so a rod was inserted into his tibia and screws were inserted into his foot.

According to the Spanish Álvaro Zerolo, a physiotherapist on the European circuit, such an operation requires starting between three and six weeks with the leg immobilized, and from there begin a rehabilitation that in total can last up to three or four months. “It all depends on the ankle,” explains Zerolo; “As there is a great destruction, depending on the degree of flexion that the recovery may have, it will be more or less complicated. It seems there is no nerve injury, so within gravity is fine. After the first few weeks, they will remove a rod or screw. While you can do other things physically, you do not have to be completely stopped. The problem is that this is coupled with the recent back operation and that lengthens everything. In a normal situation, and if everything goes well, I think that by the summer he can be playing ”. The Spanish physiotherapist details another aspect that can benefit Tiger on his return: “The right leg is the least important for golf, for a right-handed player, because with the swing the left takes more pressure. The right is not given so much explosiveness ”.

Having ruled out his great goal, the tournament of his dreams, the Augusta Masters, the option of being in the Tokyo Olympics (from July 23) also seems to be fading for Woods – his figure was one of the great claims for the golf returned to be Olympic in Rio 2016 – although before the accident its classification according to the world ranking was uphill.

The serious injury puts the myth in check again. The legend falters. Tiger was on sick leave after undergoing back surgery for the fifth time in his career, joined by five other knee surgeries. A right leg shattered, and at that age, it would be the sentence for anyone. But Tiger is made of another paste. He has already returned from the depths of all his physical problems and a personal scandal for his marital infidelities, and two years ago he achieved his 15th major 11 years after the previous one, in one of the most notorious returns in world sport.

What lies ahead now is the most difficult resurrection of all. With a broken joint, 45 years old and his back hammering with pain, only a unique genius and a voracious competitor like Tiger can think of going back to racing on a circuit where physicality is more important than ever (there is the example of the puncher Bryson DeChambeau). Golfers in their twenties and thirties, who were the ones who grew up watching Tiger’s exploits with their mouths open, set the pace before the veterans. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas … all lament the state of health of the Tiger, aware that the overflowing wealth that golf today distributes, and from which they benefit, is due to a hen that lays the golden eggs called Tiger Woods.

Curiously, the Tiger is a victim of his own revolution. It was he who, from his glorious Masters of 97, opened the door of gyms to future generations. Today any golfer is a sculpted athlete with weights. In the case of DeChambeau, to limits never seen before. “With the tibia and the broken fibula, and ankle problems, it is difficult to think that he can return as before, but with how competitive Tiger is, if they give him a small margin he will give everything,” says Catalan golfer Pablo Larrazábal. “If it will be competitive? He is 45 years old, he just had surgery on his back and the accident may have aggravated that, and with his leg like this … Nobody knows. Not even the. I hope I will do another miracle ”, he adds.

It is in this scenario that Tiger struggles to survive. Your future is played out in a doctor’s office as much as in your head.