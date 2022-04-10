In numbers, it was his worst participation in the Masters. Tiger Woods delivered this Sunday a card of 78 hits, six above par, to accumulate 301 hits in four days (+13).

However, the ‘Tiger’ once again received all the applause and much praise. A month ago, not even he himself knew if he was going to be able to play in Augusta, a year after a traffic accident that almost cost him the amputation of his right leg. He not only played, but he made the cut and spent the four days in the field.

With a red shirt and black cap, his traditional attire to play on Sundays in big tournaments, Tiger thanked all the support received, even if his numbers have been far from his best moments. Then he received hugs from his mother, his children and his work team.

This is how Tiger Woods lived his return to the Masters

“I had the same doubts as you. It was an incredible feeling. I didn’t play my best golf, but just having the support of the patreons It’s amazing, words can’t describe how I feel. See where she was a year ago, see where she was at that time and play all four rounds, a month ago I didn’t know if I could do this. It was a positive week, I have to do some work and improve, but I’m ready.” Woods declared in the official transmission of the Masters.

Tiger acknowledged that it was not easy to play the tournament, due to the consequences of the accident that still affect him in his daily life.

“It’s hard. I had those days when I don’t want to do anything and everything hurts, but I have a great team around me, they are positive, they motivate me, they help me on those days that are so difficult. There are also easy days, but there are more difficult days, I have to dedicate time and work. The hardest part is the recovery, ice baths hurt a lot, but they work. I couldn’t do it without all that help and all that support,” he added.

Woods’ previous worst result after 72 holes at Augusta was 293 strokes (+5) from the 2012 and 1995 editions, when he debuted as an amateur in this tournament that he has won five times, the last one in 2019.

