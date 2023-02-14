The last real tournament, without using the cart, was the British Open in July. Now Tiger plays in Los Angeles: ‘I’m not ready to just be a golf ambassador just yet’

Tiger Woods is feeling well enough to play at the Riviera in Los Angeles, his first proper tournament since last July when he waved to crowds in St. Andrews, Scotland during the British Open. He feels good and that’s enough for him: “If I’m here it’s because I can win. It’s in my mentality, I play to win. Always. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I can beat everyone else.”

The Genesis Invitational is a special tournament for a thousand reasons: because Tiger is the host given that part of the proceeds will go to his charitable foundation, because he made his debut on this field in 1992 when he was just 16, when he wasn’t even a professional, because he didn’t ‘he has ever won, the tournament he has played several times without success. It is an elevated event, therefore a prize pool of 20 million dollars, with the best in the field: there are 19 of the top twenty in the world rankings. The ideal stage for the return of the greatest. See also Golf Masters in Augusta: Bernhard Langer's time is running out

Tiger knows very well that his victory is impossible: he hasn’t brought home a trophy since 2019, he’s 47 years old, he struggles to walk after the operation on his leg destroyed in an accident in 2021. He knows that golf has become a sport for young people , knows that in the top ten in the world only two are over 30 years old. He knows full well that he can’t win, but he simply refuses to accept it. Because that’s what champions do. Last year he returned to the Masters, an event he plans to play again next April. The golf world was thrilled that he passed the cut, but he was almost annoyed by it. He repeats: “I’m here to win, I don’t think passing the cut is a great thing. If I sign up for a tournament it’s because I want the W (Win, victory). There will come a time, probably sooner rather than later, when my body won’t allow me to play anymore, but I’m not now banging my head thinking about becoming an ambassador for the sport. I’m not ready yet”. See also Golf Masters in Augusta: Tiger Woods amazingly good despite severe pain

Woods played a couple of exhibitions in December, but carted, this is the first time since July that he will have to walk 18 holes. And everyone hopes he has to do it for 4 days. He will take the field on Thursday at 12.04, Los Angeles time, 21.04 in Italy. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will be with him: the whole world will watch with emotion, every swing of him is a gift. Francesco Molinari is also in the field.

February 14, 2023

