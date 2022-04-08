South Korean golfer Sung-jae Im takes the lead after the first round. The 24-year-old Korean needed 67 strokes for his round of the Augusta lanes, five under par.

Im scored five birdies and even one eagle. He had to put two bogeys against that. The South Korean is one stroke ahead of Australian Cameron Smith, who produced eight birdies, but also had to fill in a double bogey on his scorecard on both the first and last holes. Im and Smith finished in joint second place at the 2020 Masters, behind American Dustin Johnson.

By far the most attention on Augusta went to Woods. The five-time winner of the green jacket at the Masters suffered serious injuries in a car crash last February, mainly to his right leg. Woods again had to go through a long rehabilitation process. He showed on his return that he has not forgotten the game. "The batting is good, but the walking is not easy," said the 46-year-old American, who was followed by thousands of spectators during his round.

#Tiger #Woods #return #fact #golf #legend #tenth #place #Masters