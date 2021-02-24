Woods has undergone several complex operations due to the multiple fractures he sustained after a car accident in Los Angeles. Woods will not face charges because he tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Tiger Woods faces what may be his most difficult recovery of all. The world star of golf suffered a severe car accident that paralyzed the hearts of the sports world for a few moments before the gravity of the images. Tiger Woods suffered several fractures to his leg and foot of severe complexity but his life is out of danger.

Since Tuesday the athlete has undergone several surgeries to correct the multiple and open fractures that had occurred in his lower body after the accident.

The accident occurred in the suburbs of the city of Los Angeles when his car collided with an elevated median and rolled several times until it ended up off the road.

The images of how the vehicle was left foreshadowed the worst to the world of sports, but the golfer remained attentive at all times and when he was being rescued by the authorities he was fully aware of what had happened at all times.

In fact, the authorities attributed that the severity of the accident was not greater than “luck” and the good characteristics of the vehicle. “I will say that it is very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” said Carlos Gonzalez, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was the first to arrive after a neighbor called 911.

Leading sports figures, as well as former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, sent their best wishes for recovery.

Although some fractures pierced the athlete’s skin and this carries an obvious risk of infection, the medical parties trust in a “long but assured” recovery.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to the hospital after sustaining multiple injuries after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, USA. ., February 23, 2021. © Gene Blevins / Reuters

What really worries is the professional future of the 45-year-old athlete. Seven weeks before the most important golf tournaments begin, the season is already lost, but the race is to be saved. Woods has won 15 men’s Grand Slam throughout his life and is the most iconic figure in the history of the sport.

Several setbacks in a successful career

This accident is the latest setback for the golfer’s career in recent years. He had previously been seriously injured in the knee and underwent four back surgeries that kept him from the holes for more than two years.

To these problems are added the extra sports cars that it has accumulated in recent years. The athlete had several marital controversies and extramarital stories that seriously affected his image in the United States.

To this is added a problem with alcohol in past years that has already caused several accidents to the golfer. However, on this occasion, everything indicates that the clash occurred for other reasons and therefore no charges will be filed against him.

With AP and Reuters