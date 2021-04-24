American golfer Tiger Woods published a photo on his Instagram social network on Friday in which he appears on crutches and smiling in the garden of his residence in Jupiter (Florida).

Woods, 45, with a small cast covering his right ankle, was like this in public for the first time since last February 23 he suffered a serious traffic accident on the outskirts of Los Angeles (California).

Former number one in the world golf rankings sustained multiple injuries to his right leg and foot in the accident, which occurred while on his way to a corporate event for a company he represents.

Woods, 15-time major tournament champion, was hospitalized for almost a month before returning home from Los Angeles in mid-March.

It is the first update Woods has provided since March 16, when he announced that he had returned to South Florida.

In the photo caption, Woods, standing next to his dog, Bugs, joked about his recovery by saying that the work being done on his three-hole driving range progresses “faster” than your recovery.

According to a police report published two weeks ago, Woods was traveling almost twice the speed limit on a dangerous stretch of road. It was believed to be going over 80 miles per hour and hit a tree at 75 miles per hour.

The accident is the third traffic incident Woods has been involved in after having previously crashed in Florida while having marital problems that cost him a divorce.

He was then arrested after falling asleep on a road near his home and being under the influence of alcohol and the medication he was taking to control back pain, for which he had previously undergone surgery.

