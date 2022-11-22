Despite a small number of appearances, Tiger Woods has again received the award for the most popular golfer of the year this year. Last year, the 46-year-old American also received that award, even though he had not taken action at all due to a car accident.

The highly lucrative award is handed out by the PGA Tour, the organization for top-level professional golfers. It chooses on the basis of five criteria, such as the degree of media attention, which golfer has generated the most positive attention for golf. A check for 15 million dollars, 14.5 million euros, is waiting for the winner of the so-called Player Impact Program (PIP).

Woods played in three tournaments this year, running only nine rounds in total.

The PGA has a lot of money left over for golfers who promote their sport in a positive way. Number 2 Rory McIlroy received $ 12 million. The number 3 Jordan Spieth could not complain with 9 million dollars.

Woods scored best in four of the five criteria. Only when it came to TV exposure of his sponsor logos did the 15-time major winner fare less well.