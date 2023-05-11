Golf star Tiger Woods will be absent from the PGA Championship, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, after the operation on his right ankle that he underwent in April.

The 47-year-old American was not included this Wednesday in the official list of 156 participants of the event, which will be held in Oak Hill (New York state) from May 18 to 21.

The loss of Woods, winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments, was anticipated since he had to undergo new surgery last month on his right leg, severely damaged in his serious car accident in 2021.

The intervention took place 10 days after his participation in Augusta, the first ‘Major’ tournament on the calendar, where the Californian withdrew shortly before the last day due to pain caused by worsening plantar fasciitis.

The medical statement said the surgery was “successful” but did not disclose recovery timeframes for Woods who, due to the physical aftermath of the accident, basically limits his appearances to Grand Slam tournaments. The list of players includes the great favorites such as the Spanish Jon Rahm, champion of the Augusta Masters.

In addition to Jon Rahm, who will chase his first PGA Championship title, on the list of participants also The presence of 18 players from LIV Golf, the circuit financed by Saudi Arabia and a great rival of the PGA, stands out, among them the Americans Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Nicolás Echavarría, confirmed for his first Major

The presence of the Colombian Nicolás Echavarría was also confirmed in the list, who will thus have his first participation in a Major. The man from Antioquia achieved his place thanks to his victory at the Puerto Rico Open, the first of his career on the PGA Tour.

On the other hand, Juan Sebastián Muñoz will not be there, who has lost positions in the world ranking since his departure to LIV, a circuit that is not taken into account for that classification.

