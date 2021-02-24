After a Tuesday totally revolutionized by the car accident he suffered Tiger Woods, One of the best golfers in the world, and the consequent concern that was generated in his fans, especially because it quickly emerged that he needed to be operated on urgently, his official Twitter account posted on Wednesday about his current health and of the operation he had to go through.

“As previously reported, Tiger was involved this morning in a lone road accident in California. After being hospitalized, he underwent a long operation on the lower part of his right leg and ankle“wrote those who manage the profile.

In this letter, they also quoted Harbor-UCLA Center Medical Director Anish Mahajan as explaining: “Woods suffered major orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity, which were treated during surgery. He suffered minute open fractures in both the upper and lower parts of his tibia and fibula bones, which were stabilized thanks to the insertion of a rod. Screws and pins were applied to the ankle “.

“He is currently awake, conscious and recovering in his room.. We thank the doctors, fire department and all those who supported at this time, “the publication closed.

Tiger Woods. Photo: AP / Lee Jin-man.

Woods’ accident occurred at approximately 7 in the morning in Ranchos Palos Verdes, a town in Los Angeles, United States. The vehicle he was driving left the lane, collided with the edge of the road and then against a car, which made it roll several times before ending up dozens of meters.

The 45-year-old athlete was found by rescue teams in a “conscious” state, with the ability to communicate, and without evidence that he was under the influence of alcohol or any type of drug, investigators had previously reported.

Throughout his successful career, the American golfer conquered 15 Majors and he’s only three from Jack Nicklaus. He won five Augusta Masters, three US Open, three British Opens, and four PGA Championships. A great in the world of golf and recognized by all sports fans in general. The world longs for his recovery and hopes to continue to hear about his condition.

