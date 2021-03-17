The American Golfer Tiger Woods confirmed this Tuesday that he has left the hospital in which he had been admitted since the end of February to continue the Recovery of the serious injuries he suffered to his leg after suffering a traffic accident.

“Happy to report that i’m back home and that I continue with my recovery. I’m very thankful for the great amount of support and encouragement I have received over the last few weeks “, noted Woods in a statement in his official ‘Twitter’ profile.

The Californian thanked “the amazing surgeons, physicians, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.” “Everyone they have taken good care of me Y I can’t thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and I will work to get stronger every day, “he concluded.

The winner of 15 majors, 45, suffered a spectacular traffic accident on February 23 in Los Angeles County that caused serious injuries to your right leg and for which he was immediately operated on at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

According to the medical report, the Californian had to go through “a long surgical procedure“for the injuries to his leg and right ankle to treat “comminuted open fractures (multiple fragments) involving both the upper and lower right tibia and fibula bones” and which “were stabilized by inserting a rod in the tibia “.

In addition, additional injuries “to the bones of the foot and ankle” were stabilized with “screws and nails“while” trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling. ” Subsequently, it was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.